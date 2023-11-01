SPH Media to acquire technology media company Tech in Asia

Mr Wong Wei Kong, editor-in-chief, English/Malay/Tamil Media Group at SPH Media, said: “By coming together with their strengths and capabilities, BT and TIA present an exciting business proposition in Asia, centred on good journalism.
“For SPH Media, this acquisition is a strategic move that will enable us to provide our readers with a more comprehensive suite of products and services,” he added. Tech in Asia chief executive and founder Willis Wee said: “We are committed to delivering top-notch content and events, and with SPH Media by our side, we are poised to achieve even greater heights.
“We are enthusiastic about the opportunities this acquisition will bring. Rest assured, our startup spirit and data-driven approach will remain at the core of our competencies post-M&A.” Established in 1976, The Business Times is Singapore’s sole financial daily. With digital and print editions, it provides news and commentaries on markets, companies, startups, wealth, property, lifestyle and small and medium enterprises in Singapore, Asean and globally.
Founded in 2010, Tech in Asia is one of the pioneers of business tech media in the region. The digital news publication covers startup and venture capital news for a user base spanning mainly Southeast Asia, India and North America.
The publication has 90 employees based in Singapore, Indonesia, and other countries in the Asia-Pacific region. It also has a regional events network and corporate customers across several markets.
