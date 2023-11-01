Spain's Princess Leonor swears allegiance to divided nation on her 18th birthday

The princess, who went to school in Wales and started three years of military training in Spain in August, vowed to uphold the law, respect the rights of citizens and regions and be faithful to the king.

But the acting ministers of equality, social rights and consumer affairs — all three from the left-wing junior coalition partner Unidas Podemos — declined to attend, saying a hereditary and unelected head of state was undemocratic.

A 2022 poll by Sinaptica found that 51.6 per cent of Spaniards wanted the country to become a republic while 34.6 per cent preferred a monarchy, although another poll a year earlier showed 55.3 per cent supporting the crown.

Juan Carlos also did not attend Tuesday's ceremony. He left Spain in 2020 amid investigations into alleged financial irregularities related to business deals in Saudi Arabia, and now lives in Abu Dhabi.

