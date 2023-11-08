More spacious and uplifting public housing rental flat designs could help families achieve upward social mobility, an MP suggested in Parliament on Tuesday (Nov 7) In an adjournment motion, Ms Carrie Tan cited research showing that a more aesthetically pleasing home tends to lift mental well-beingFaishal Ibrahim said that “progressive improvements” have been made to rental flats to enhance the design and living environment for tenants He added that a"holistic" approach that pairs hardware with good social support and programming is needed to address households’ needs and aspirationsSINGAPORE — More spacious, uplifting designs in public housing rental flats could help families living there achieve financial self-sufficiency and upward social mobility quicker, a Member of Parliament (MP) said on Tuesday (Nov 7). Ms Carrie Tan, MP for Nee Soon Group Representation Constituency (GRC), said more pleasing aesthetics, colour, and lighting in these flats could boost families’ mental well-being and potential for upward mobility. In an adjournment motion in Parliament, Ms Tan added that overcrowding is a key problem facing families in Housing and Development Board (HDB) rental flats. In response, Minister of State for National Development Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim said his ministry empathises with her point about providing a good living environment for rental families with young childre

