Space for ceasefires to negotiate the release of hostages: Professor

TODAYONLINE: Singapore's diplomatic relations with Israel 'no reason' to cause difficulty with Malaysia: PM LeeSINGAPORE — Singapore's relationship with Malaysia should not be complicated by the countries' differing diplomatic relations with Israel and the Palestinian Authority, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Monday (Oct 30).

STRAITS_TIMES: Israel engages Hamas militants inside Gaza's tunnelsThe tunnels are a key objective for Israel as it expands ground operations inside Gaza. Read more at straitstimes.com.

THE STRAITS TIMES: US tried to pressure Malaysia on Palestine-Israel conflict, says PM Anwar IbrahimThis came about because Malaysia refused to condemn Hamas’ actions, he added. Read more at straitstimes.com.

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Singer Eric Nam cancels KL concert due to threats, addresses backlash over Instagram like for post on Israel-Hamas warNam received backlash after liking an Instagram post related to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Israel says it attacked Hamas gunmen inside Gaza tunnelsThe Israeli military says it hit about 300 targets over the last day, including Hamas underground tunnels.

