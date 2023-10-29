Souvenir T-shirt seller flips sign to show higher prices in front of tourists: 'We just saw you do that!'

A Twitch streamer, known as Andy or"Cooksux", was shopping for souvenir T-shirts in Singapore when the shopkeeper changed the prices by flipping a signboard over.

Andy, who was travelling with fellow American Twitch streamer Jake, uploaded a video to TikTok recently that documented the amusing incident.It was not specified where in Singapore the incident occurred, though some netizens have claimed they were likely in Bugis Street.

As the duo entered the shop and spoke with the shopkeeper, Andy asked if the shirts were being sold at four for $10 – as indicated by a sign on the rack. The shopkeeper then laughs and apologises before flipping the sign over – it previously read"one for $4" and"three for $10", but was changed to"one for $10" and"two for $15". headtopics.com

Taken aback by the sudden switch-up, Andy confronted the shopkeeper:"Wait a minute, we just saw you do that!. The shopkeeper continues to laugh it off and then tries to explain that the sign was wrongly placed initially.Netizens, however, expressed their shocked at the shopkeeper’s actions."What's the point of changing when they have already seen the prices?" another questioned."He probably just used the wrong side of the signage for the T-shirts," one said."$4 for a tee in Singapore is beyond rare.

"Think he used that board for many things, hence prices on both sides. Might have flipped over by accident. If he wanted to cheat he wouldn't tell them," remarked another.$938 for crab? Japanese tourists shocked at final bill, refuse to pay for meal at Seafood Paradise headtopics.com

Holiday tragedy: 1 tourist dies, others injured after 10m-high glass bridge in Indonesia's forest park gives wayWhat began as a dream holiday for a group of tourists in Indonesia turned into tragedy when the glass bridge they were on suddenly gave way on Wednesday (Oct 25), leaving one dead and three others injured, according to The Jakarta Post. A group of 11 tourists from the neighbouring Cilacap regency were on The Geong, a popular tourist attraction... Read more ⮕

Extreme Asia: The little-known Filipino tribe picking up after dirty tourists in Asia’s cleanest lakeTake an intimate look into what goes on behind the scenes in the making and maintaining of some of Asia’s most fascinating extremes. Read more ⮕

Extreme Asia: The little-known Filipino tribe picking up after dirty tourists in Asia’s cleanest lakeTake an intimate look into what goes on behind the scenes in the making and maintaining of some of Asia’s most fascinating extremes. Read more ⮕

Singapore updates COVID-19 vaccine advisory, recommends new dose about a year after last shotIn anticipation of higher demand for the updated vaccines, the operating hours for all Joint Testing and Vaccination Centres will be extended on Saturdays from Nov 4 to Dec 2. Read more ⮕

Mothership’s press accreditation suspended until March 27 for breaking PUB embargoThe media outlet published an article on the revision of water prices a day before the embargo was lifted. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕