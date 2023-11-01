HEAD TOPICS

Southeast Asia internet economy to grow 11% y/y in 2023

SINGAPORE : Southeast Asia's internet economy is expected to grow 11 per cent year-on-year in 2023, slowing from last year's 20 per cent growth, an industry report showed on Wednesday.

"Digital economy sectors are showing positive growth trajectories, with travel and transport on track to exceed pre-pandemic levels by 2024," the companies said in a joint statement. The region of 11 countries and more than half a billion people has a young population, widespread smartphone usage, and a growing middle class, making it one of the world's fastest growing internet markets.

