South Korean stars Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in expecting their first child in February

The news was confirmed by the 36-year-old singer-actor’s agency Human Made, which he set up in mid-2021. The pregnancy was also confirmed later by his wife’s agency 9ato Entertainment, which added that she is due to give birth in February 2024 and will prioritise her health and the stability of the pregnancy.Filming of the historical romance K-drama is expected to continue until the final week of the broadcast, but her part is almost completed.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CHANNELNEWSASIA: South Korean stars Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in are expecting their first childThe couple's baby is expected to be born in February 2024.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

THENEWPAPER: Local TikToker gets her South Korean husband to try half-boiled eggsEveryone eats eggs. But not everyone has them the Singaporean way – half-boiled, with drops of dark soya sauce, and slurped from a saucer. So when local TikToker Felicia Song brought her South Korean husband to a coffee shop for breakfast recently, his...

Source: thenewpaper | Read more ⮕

ASIAONECOM: 2 South Korean police officers stabbed outside presidential compoundSEOUL — South Korean authorities on Tuesday (Oct 31) detained a man after two police officers were stabbed outside a compound housing the presidential office in the capital, Seoul, city police said. One officer was stabbed in the stomach and the other in the left arm at 1.20pm (0420 GMT) after the officers tried to subdue a man in his...

Source: asiaonecom | Read more ⮕

THENEWPAPER: Actor Lee Ji-han’s mother describes grief over his death one year after Halloween crushSEOUL – A year after the death of South Korean actor Lee Ji-han, his mother Cho Mi-eun is still struggling to come to...

Source: thenewpaper | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Asiana Airlines board to meet again over merger with Korean AirSEOUL: Asiana Airlines said on Tuesday (Oct 31) it would reconvene a board meeting in early November to decide whether it should accept prospective buyer Korean Air's proposal that includes the sale of its cargo operations over EU antitrust concerns.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Asiana Airlines board to meet again to decide Korean Air mergerSEOUL :Asiana Airlines said on Tuesday it would reconvene a board meeting in early November to decide whether it should accept a merger proposal from Korean Air that includes the sale of its cargo operations to remedy EU antitrust concerns.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕