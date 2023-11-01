South Korean stars Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in are expecting their first child

In a statement published by South Korean outlet Sports Today, Lee's agency Human Made said:"We would like to share the news of a precious life that came to Lee Seung-gi’s family. Currently, Lee Seung-gi is cautiously yet gratefully waiting for a new life to be born next year. We hope you will send your warm blessings and support to him. We are deeply grateful to everyone who has always watched over him with affectionate interest and love.

Lee Da-in's agency 9ato Entertainment made a separate announcement, providing more details on the baby's expected due date. "Thankfully, a precious life has come to actress Lee Da-in. Currently, she is preparing to welcome her blessing in February next year, prioritising her health and stability. We ask for your warm attention and love for the precious blessing that has come to her and we will continue to greet you with good news."

Lee went on to defend his wife, saying:"My wife did not choose her parents, so how can I say we should break up because of her parents’ issues?” He added: “There’s a promise I made to my wife Lee Da-in before and after our marriage. ‘In the future, let’s live while paying back.’ We will look after places that need help and look into ones in even greater need. We will keep this resolution regardless of malicious comments.”

