South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol Visits Britain, Aims to Strengthen Relations

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol addressed lawmakers in Britain's parliament, expressing his belief that relations between the two nations will be strengthened. He highlighted the shared history and announced plans to sign the Downing Street Accord and negotiate a trade deal.





STForeignDesk » / 🏆 4. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

South Korea economic growth to exceed potential rate in 2024, Yoon saysSEOUL : South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said on Tuesday economic growth would likely accelerate in the second half of 2023 and exceed the potential growth rate in 2024.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

South Korean actress Jeon So-min to leave variety show Running Man after six yearsHer K-drama credits include My Secret Romance (2017) and So I Married An Anti Fan (2021). Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

South Korea detains boat carrying suspected North Korean defectorsSEOUL: South Korean authorities on Tuesday (Oct 24) detained a North Korean boat carrying people believed to be seeking to defect from the isolated country, the military said.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

South Korea detains boat carrying suspected North Korean defectorsIt is the second known case of North Koreans crossing the sea border to seek defection in recent months. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

South Korean actress Jeon So-min leaving hit variety show Running Man after 6 yearsAccording to her agency, Jeon's departure is to allow her "some time to recharge".

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

South Korea detains boat carrying suspected North Korean defectorsSEOUL — South Korean authorities on Tuesday (Oct 24) detained a North Korean boat carrying people believed to be seeking to defect from the isolated country, the military said.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »