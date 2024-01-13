South Korean Director Bong Joon-ho Calls for Protection of Artists and Investigation into Actor's Death

South Korean director Bong Joon-ho speaks during a press conference to call for protection of artists and an investigation into the death of actor Lee Sun-kyun who was found dead in apparent suicide amid drug probe, in Seoul, South Korea, January 12, 2024.





South Korean Actor Lee Sun-kyun Found Dead in Apparent SuicideLee Sun-kyun, the actor from Parasite, was found dead in a Seoul park. He had been accused of drug use and left an apparent suicide note. Investigations are ongoing.

North Korea Fires Artillery Rounds Near Disputed Border with South KoreaNorth Korea fired more than 200 artillery rounds near a disputed maritime border with South Korea, escalating tension between the rivals. The South responded with live fire drills. Residents of two remote South Korean islands were instructed to evacuate to bomb shelters.

New Food Spots at Bukit Panjang Plaza: Korean to Taiwanese CuisinesBukit Panjang Plaza unveils 8 new food spots, serving up Korean-style lunchboxes to Taiwanese braised pork rice – we did a taste test and here are our reviews. If you've got intense cravings for Taiwanese food, then Xi Men Jie is the place to go for familiar favourites such as oyster mee sua, braised pork rice, crispy fried chicken cutlet, and cheese onion egg pancake with floss. There's also bubble tea on the menu, so you can satisfy all your cravings at once.

South Korea's Ban on Dog Meat Sparks Debate in ChinaSouth Korea's ban on the breeding, butchery, and sale of dogs for their meat has drawn praise from netizens in China, sparking an online debate on whether stricter enforcement is also needed in their country. The legislation allows a three-year grace period until 2027, after which the breeding and killing of dogs for their meat will be punishable by a fine of up to 30 million won (S$30,300) or a maximum jail term of three years. Many netizens in China said South Koreans were progressive for banning the dog meat trade, although some detractors argued that the new law disrespected citizens' right to choose, and questioned why dogs needed special protection.

South Africa accuses Israel of genocide in GazaSouth Africa presents arguments at the International Court of Justice accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza, while Israel rejects the accusations and accuses South Africa of supporting Hamas.

Philippines Files 64th Diplomatic Protest Against China in South China Sea DisputeUnprecedented challenges in the South China Sea merit unprecedented action, as China continues to use water cannons against Philippine vessels. The Philippines has filed its 64th diplomatic protest against China this year, raising concerns of another potential conflict in the region.

