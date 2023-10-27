South Korean court upholds ban on gay sex within armed forces

Under the country's military criminal act, members of the armed forces face up to two years in prison for same-sex relationships. The law has been referred to the court and upheld by it four times since 2002.

In Thursday's five-to-four ruling, the court said allowing same-sex relations could undermine discipline within the military and harm its combat capabilities. Rights groups have been urging the court to scrap what they termed an"outdated and bad" law, after the Supreme Court last year overturned a military court's conviction of two soldiers sentenced to suspended prison terms for a consensual same-sex relationship.

South Korea has one of the world's largest active armies, with all able-bodied men between the ages of 18 and 28 required to serve between 18 and 21 months.

