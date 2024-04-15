South Korean Actor Yoo Ah-in Faces Fourth Court Hearing on Drug Charges

South Korean actor Yoo Ah-in is set to appear in a fourth court hearing over charges of illegal drug use.

She is the long-time lover of Yoon-sang , and goes out to save people stranded on the Korean Peninsula with only 200 days left before an asteroid is expected to hit. The story is based on Japanese fantasy novel Shumatsu No Furu by author Kotaro Isaka. But the release was delayed after the South Korean prosecution requested an arrest warrant for Yoo, suspecting the star of breaching the country’s Narcotics Control Act, tampering with evidence and fleeing the scene of a crime.

“Everything seems to end in tears,” he wrote, expressing regret over the teamwork between ensemble actors, the director and the writer for Goodbye Earth.

South Korean Actor Yoo Ah-In Court Hearing Illegal Drug Use Netflix Goodbye Earth Dystopian Drama

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



The Straits Times / 🏆 8. in SG

Singapore Latest News, Singapore Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

South Korean Actor Choi Min-sik Explores Shamanistic Beliefs in New FilmChoi Min-sik, a veteran South Korean actor, delves into the world of shamanistic beliefs in his first occult film. Directed by Jang Jae-hyun, the film follows the story of a fengshui specialist, an undertaker, and two shaman exorcists as they search for a new resting place for a deceased person. The film has become the highest-grossing South Korean film of 2024, earning over $67 million.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »

Singaporean Actor Mark Lee Wins Best Actor Award at Ho Chi Minh City International Film FestivalLocal actor Mark Lee and his co-star Peter Yu won awards at the Ho Chi Minh City International Film Festival for their performances in the film Wonderland. Lee expressed surprise and gratitude for his first international film award.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »

Extraordinary Attorney Woo star Kang Tae Oh got a glow-up from his military serviceThe 29-year-old Korean actor was discharged from the army yesterday.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Squid Game's Lee Jung-jae in Disney+ Star Wars series The Acolyte: The trailer is out nowThe South Korean actor, 51, is best known for his role in Squid Game, for which he won an Emmy for best actor in 2022.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Quiet quitting: Why more than half of South Korean workers do itDissatisfaction over salary and benefits is said to be the leading cause.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »

South Korean footballer released from detention in ChinaSEOUL: South Korean international footballer Son Jun-ho, who was detained by Chinese authorities in connection with a bribery case, has been released and has returned home, Seoul's foreign minis

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »