SEOUL - South Korea’s Supreme Court rejected on Thursday a Buddhist temple’s claim to a 700-year-old statue purportedly looted by Japanese pirates in the 14th century, paving the way for the artefact’s return to Japan.

The thieves were caught trying to sell it after returning home, and the statue passed into South Korean government custody, but the Buseok temple – about 100km south of Seoul – filed a lawsuit in 2016 asserting ownership and demanding it be returned.

But an appellate court in February overturned the ruling, acknowledging that the Japanese temple – Kannon in Nagasaki Prefecture – had ownership over the statue. “We can view that this statue was manufactured and stored at the Buseok Temple,” the court said in its verdict. headtopics.com

“High probabilities that this statue was looted by the Japanese pirates during the Goryeo dynasty do not overturn the assumption of the Japanese temple’s ownership,” the ruling said, referring to the ancient dynasty that ruled Korea from 918 to 1392.

