South Korea defeats Singapore 5-0 in 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier

For 44 minutes on Thursday (16 November), the scoreboard read South Korea 0 Singapore 0 in their 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifier, and the Lions could dream of silencing the roar of 66,700 fans at the Seoul World Cup Stadium. It was eventually a comfortable 5-0 win for the Jurgen Klinsmann's side as they sent their faithful fans home happy, and left Singapore wondering what hit them in the second half. In retrospect, the sheer class of the Koreans was always going to be the decisive factor.

And in trotting out an ultra-defensive formation to frustrate their opponents for as long as possible, the Lions ran the risk of being unable to respond once the home side found their appetite for goals. They were valiant and defiant for the most part of the Group C tie in the second round of the Asian Zone qualifiers, harrying the Koreans and maintaining their sturdy formation

