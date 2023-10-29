South Africa hold off 14-man New Zealand to win record fourth Rugby World Cup

Only a single yellow card had been shown in nine previous World Cup finals but the crackdown on foul play in the game led to four being handed out over 80 minutes of intense rugby played out in front of a crowd of 80,065 at the Stade de France.

Despite playing for three quarters of the match a man short, however, the All Blacks stuck to their ball-running game plan and scored the game's only try through Beauden Barrett to get within a point of the lead just before the hour mark.

South Africa's triumph kept the trophy in southern hemisphere hands for the fifth straight tournament and Siya Kolisi became only the second captain after All Black Richie McCaw to lift it twice. All Blacks flanker Shannon Frizell was the first to be shown a yellow card as early as the third minute for a clearout on Bongi Mbonambi that forced the Springboks hooker off the rain-sodden pitch with a leg injury. headtopics.com

New Zealand were down to 14 men again just before the half-hour mark when Cane clattered head-first into Springboks centre Jesse Kriel but this time there was no reprieve and the All Blacks skipper sat out the rest of the game.

Pollard kicked his fourth penalty after the red card was confirmed and even though Mo'unga replied with another three-pointer before the break, the Springboks went into half-time a man up and with a 12-6 lead. headtopics.com

Kolisi was sent to the sin bin in the 46th minute for a high tackle on Ardie Savea, however, and New Zealand scrumhalf Aaron Smith thought he had scored the first try of the match eight minutes later after a brilliant break from Mo'unga.

It was the first try South Africa had conceded in four World Cup finals but Mo'unga missed the conversion from wide-out and the Springboks held on to the lead.

