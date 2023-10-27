Sonny Angels: The tiny cherub dolls that have stolen countless Gen Z girls’ hearts

After one of the 8cm-tall naked cherub angel figurines caught her eye at Tokyu Hands in Jewel Changi Airport in December 2020, she just had to get it.

The two 17-year-olds have since become Sonny Angel fanatics. Their collection boasts more than 100 figurines, but Ms Lim and Ms Wee told The Straits Times that their first ones are among their most cherished.

Modelled after the Kewpie doll – which inspired the Japanese mayonnaise brand well known to Singaporeans – Mr Soeya designed Sonny Angels to be a companion for working women in their 20s and launched them with the catchphrase, “He may bring you happiness”. headtopics.com

Some series are available in a form called hippers, which can be stuck onto vertical surfaces such as computer desktops and mobile phones.Sold in blind boxes, customers do not know which doll they are getting until opening the packaging – which Ms Wee said is a big draw of the collecting fad.

The group has swelled to 865 members – about 250 of them joined since the end of September – and they discuss all things Sonny Angel, such as when restocks of the dolls are spotted at physical shops.A check by ST showed that there are now at least two other similar groups on Telegram, one with around 600 members and the other, about 200. headtopics.com

As a result, popular Sonny Angels are sometimes resold for almost three times their original price online. Limited-edition ones can even fetch up to $650 on Carousell.Ms Lim’s mother, Ms Pinpin Jap, said that while she does not understand her daughter’s fixation with the figurines, she is supportive of the hobby as it makes Ms Lim happy.

