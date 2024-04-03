Songkran Kids Festival at Wild Wild Wet

Wild Wild Wet at Downtown East is holding child-friendly activities to celebrate the Songkran Kids Festival, which marks the Thai New Year. Children can participate in playful water battles and enjoy a new elephant-themed inflatable obstacle course. There will also be deejay music and opportunities for kids to learn and try deejaying. Splash passes are available for weekend entry, costing $50 for children aged three to 12. Weekday passes are also available for $21 a child and $29 an adult.

The park is closed on Tuesdays

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



straits_times / 🏆 5. in SG

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Fun With Kids: Songkran kids fest, Cooking With Your Feet theatre showMake family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »

Fun With Kids: Inflatable water park in Sentosa, Earth Hour Festival, free book about horsesMake family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Cambodia plans to add 7 tangible, 3 intangible cultural properties to Unesco's heritage listingThe intangible cultural properties list include Cambodian Songkran, traditional woven scarf Krama and Khmer wedding tradition.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »

Critics not wild about private zoo set up by Indian billionaire Ambani’s youngest sonZoo was venue of Mr Anant Ambani’s grand pre-wedding bash from March 1 to 3.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »

Wild Rice's Satire G*d Is A Woman Wins Big at Theatre AwardsWild Rice's production G*d Is A Woman wins Production of the Year and Best Original Script at The Straits Times Life Theatre Awards 2024. Playwright Joel Tan, a first-time winner, expresses nerves in presenting the satirical play.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Minor Issues: Giving kids a head start for a happy and healthy lifeHint: It is not about getting them to chase after money or status.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »