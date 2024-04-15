Son Surprises Dad with Tickets to New Zealand

SINGAPORE: In a heartwarming video that quickly gained traction on r/singaporehappenings, a 26-year-old man did something incredibly thoughtful for his dad—he surprised him with two tickets to New Zealand , a destination he had always longed to visit.

“If you were to ask my dad where he’d want to go in the world, this would probably be his top choice,” he added. A few also expressed how touched they were by the son’s actions, sharing that they were moved to tears while watching the heartwarming video. One Redditor even joked, “Who’s chopping onions…”

