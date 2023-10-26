Some couples miss out on precious wedding photos after photographer goes missing

SINGAPORE – Civil servant Shi Hui got married on Dec 31, 2022, but 10 months on, she is still waiting to see the photographs of her dream wedding taken by freelance photographer Alvin Yap.

Ms Shi Hui, who declined to give her full name, said Mr Yap promised to deliver all the printed and digital photographs about one to two months after the wedding. Ms Shi Hui went public with her grievances and put up a post on the Facebook page Complaint Singapore.

Several other couples have also come forward in the comments’ section of Ms Shi Hui’s online posts with similar complaints about Mr Yap.In response to queries, the police said Ms Shi Hui and her husband lodged a complaint against Mr Yap on June 1. headtopics.com

He added that Case will help Ms Shi Hui explore the options available to her, including lodging a claim at the Small Claims Tribunal.Ms Shu Yi, 34, who also declined to give her full name, said that apart from printed photos of her wedding, she was also promised a “keepsake box” as part of her package.The keepsake box, she was told, will hold a selection of 40 printed photographs from the wedding.

Mr Yap was a freelance photographer with Allure Weddings for about three years until February 2022. The company’s director, who wanted to be known as only Mr Han, said he fired Mr Yap because he misused photos belonging to clients to promote his own business without permission. headtopics.com

Despite no longer working for Allure Weddings, Mr Yap still has an Instagram account that links himself with the wedding company. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM INSTAGRAM

