Some couples miss out on precious wedding photos after photographer goes missing

Civil servant Shi Hui got married on Dec 31, 2022, but 10 months on, she is still waiting to see the photographs of her dream wedding taken by freelance photographer Alvin Yap.

Ms Shi Hui, who declined to give her full name, said Mr Yap promised to deliver all the printed and digital photographs about one to two months after the wedding. Many attempts to contact Mr Yap on WhatsApp and e-mail were met with silence. After six months, the couple lost patience.

“Lovely pictures of us at our wedding have all vanished. All we are left with are only memories and morning pictures of our bridesmaids and groomsmen.” When contacted, a Case spokesman said a consumer complaint against Alvin Yap from Mellow Pictures has been lodged because the firm did not deliver the photographs it had agreed to despite receiving the full payment. headtopics.com

Ms Shu Yi commented that Mr Yap’s responses to her were slow at times and he could go missing for weeks.Checks by ST found that Mr Yap has in the past worked for a string of businesses, and had at least three Instagram accounts advertising his services over the past five years.

Mr Han said he has asked Mr Yap to remove all mention of Allure Weddings from his Instagram account, but as at Tuesday, this had not been done.

Read more:

thenewpaper »

Trump fined US$10,000 for violating gag order in US civil trialNEW YORK: Donald Trump was fined US$10,000 on Wednesday (Oct 25) after the judge overseeing his civil fraud trial found that the former US president violated a gag order in the case f Read more ⮕

Donald Trump fined $14,000 for second gag order violation in civil fraud caseNEW YORK — Donald Trump was fined US$10,000 (S$14,000) on Wednesday (Oct 25) after the New York judge overseeing his civil fraud trial said the former US president for a second time violated a gag order barring him from disparaging court staff. Justice Arthur Engoron had imposed the order on Oct 3 after Trump shared on social media a photo... Read more ⮕

Singapore's only female SAF Ranger Yap Hui Jun failed first attempt, but not because she was physically weakIf at first you don't succeed, try again - and one more attempt was all Captain Yap Hui Jun needed to become Singapore's first and only female SAF Ranger. Yap had made her first attempt at earning Ranger qualifications in 2022, but hit a wall during phase two of the three-phase course, she shared with the media at Pasir Ris... Read more ⮕

‘I just want to test my limits’: Meet the first woman to complete SAF’s gruelling Ranger courseCpt Yap Hui Jun was part of the 50th batch of soldiers who went through the course. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

– Toto tribal community in eastern India strives to protect its languageA civil society initiative launched in 2010 documented as many as 780 languages in India. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Kayaker whose body was recovered off Sentosa was former nurse who founded local soap businessSINGAPORE — A kayaker whose body was found in waters off Sentosa by the Singapore Civil Defence Force on Tuesday afternoon (Oct 24) was the founder of a local business s Read more ⮕