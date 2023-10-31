Some Chinese institutions borrow at 50% rate as liquidity squeezed

Two-day repo rates jumped to as high as 30 per cent, and the highest rate for seven-day repos was 12 per cent. The jump in rates stirred memories of a June 2013 cash crunch when the overnight repo rate leapt to a historic high of 30 per cent in an event that roiled global markets.

Several traders at small lenders were still seeking to borrow money in later afternoon trading when contacted by Reuters. Some also expressed concern over default in the market, without giving details.The brokerage attributed the cash shortage to a"record supply" of government bonds, as well as restricted channels for banks to borrow money.

"We expect tight liquidity to force authorities to speed up the rollout of monetary easing measures," Caitong analysts wrote.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CHANNELNEWSASIA: China and Russia take aim at US at Chinese military forumBEIJING: Chinese and Russian military chiefs targeted the United States for criticism at a security forum in Beijing on Monday (Oct 30), even as China's second-most-senior military commander vowed to boost defence ties with Washington. The

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

STRAITS_TIMES: Singaporean Chinese literature stalwart and author Fang Ran dies aged 80The co-founder of Chinese periodical Equatorial Wind created a space for emerging young writers. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Chinese astronauts return to Earth after 'successful' missionBEIJING: Three Chinese astronauts safely returned to Earth on Tuesday (Oct 31) after five months in orbit at the country's space station, state media reported.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

THENEWPAPER: Deepfake video of Taylor Swift speaking Mandarin sparks discussion over AI in ChinaAmerican pop star Taylor Swift got the attention of her Chinese fans this week when clips of her speaking fluent Mandarin went viral on Chinese social media. In a video posted on Chinese social media platform Weibo, the 33-year-old singer can be seen flaunting her...

Source: thenewpaper | Read more ⮕

THENEWPAPER: Deepfake video of Taylor Swift speaking Mandarin sparks discussion over AI in ChinaAmerican pop star Taylor Swift got the attention of her Chinese fans this week when clips of her speaking fluent Mandarin went viral on Chinese social media. In a video posted on Chinese social media platform Weibo, the 33-year-old singer can be seen flaunting her...

Source: thenewpaper | Read more ⮕

ASIAONECOM: Deepfake video of Taylor Swift speaking in Mandarin goes viral in China, sparks discussion on AIAmerican pop star Taylor Swift got the attention of her Chinese fans this week when clips of her speaking fluent Mandarin went viral on Chinese social media. In a video posted on Chinese social media platform Weibo, the 33-year-old singer can be seen flaunting her Mandarin-speaking skills in what looks to be a talk show.

Source: asiaonecom | Read more ⮕