Socialite Jamie Chua just wants boyfriend to 'love me and have eyes only for me' for 50th birthday

According to her long-time boyfriend Terence Koh, she wanted nothing lavish or fancy – but only for him to “love me and have eyes for me only for the rest of your life”.

Chua, celebrated a half-century on Tuesday (Oct 24), and kept things pretty simple this year, especially in comparison toOn her Instagram Stories, she shared the numerous bouquets of flowers and sweets that were gifted to her, and not to mention, snippets of her birthday outfit of the night – a flamboyant pink dress matched with diamond earrings.

Naturally, the intimate meal with friends and family at Brasserie Astoria Singapore was indulgent, complete with fine wine and caviar. On his own Instagram page, Koh, a lawyer, dedicated a post to Chua, highlighting that it was their 10th anniversary of birthdays celebrated together. headtopics.com

"Our 10th anniversary of birthday celebrations together! I was under all sorts of immense pressure to put together the greatest JC birthday party of all time — perhaps a Versailles soiree or a Villa D'este Como grand masquerade or a pink tango party in Miami with the Beckhams," he wrote.

"But she would have none of it! She just wanted a small and simple celebration with loved ones! My job and brief was simple enough."I said: 'That I can definitely guarantee you darling. My eyesight isn't so good these days. I can't see much further than you anyway!' headtopics.com

