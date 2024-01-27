Social Media Influencer Gives $10,000 to Followers to Spread Kindness

Kevin Wee, a social media influencer, attempted suicide a year ago but has since turned his life around. To celebrate reaching 10,000 followers on TikTok, he gave out envelopes containing $1,000 each to his followers. This act of kindness is in line with his platform, Radical Kindness, which aims to spread love and inspire a loving society. Kevin's journey from darkness to light is a testament to his resilience and mental health advocacy.





