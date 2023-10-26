Soccer Gladbach's Itakura to undergo ankle surgery, doubtful for Japan matches

Itakura will go under the knife on Friday because of a nagging ankle injury and looks unlikely to be fit for country's World Cup second round qualifiers on Nov. 16 against Myanmar and against Syria five days later."He will not be available for the club for the next few weeks," Gladbach said in a statement.

