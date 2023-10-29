'So awesome' that Chinese temple event has Indian host who speaks Mandarin and dialects: Stomper

A man co-hosted an event at a Chinese temple on Friday (Oct 27) and spoke fluent Mandarin and other Chinese dialects. What was unexpected was he did not look Chinese.said:"This Indian guy was specially invited to host the special event in the temple on the Haw Par Villa heritage.

"It was so awesome to have an Indian host introduce our Singapore heritage to all races of Singapore."from Tien Sen Tua Temple at Paya Leba Road, he bantered mostly in Mandarin with his Chinese co-host for over 14 minutes.He had earlier gone viral in a 2021 video where he spoke fluent Mandarin and Hokkien as he demonstrated using a mop.Nr Ng was raised by his grandparents with whom he communicated in Hokkien and Teochew.

The Stomper said Mr Ng will be hosting another Facebook livestream for the temple at Haw Par Villa on Nov 4 between 11.30am and 2pm. Mandarin-fluent Indian zi char stall owner loses $27k after ordering ingredients, wine for fake banquet headtopics.com

Flowers laid at former home of late Chinese premier Li KeqiangDINGYUAN: As dusk fell on a remote village in eastern China on Friday (Oct 27), a small group gathered around a mud and thatch house to pay tribute to its most famous resident - former premier Li Keqiang, Read more ⮕

Flowers laid at former home of late Chinese ex-premier Li KeqiangMr Li had a relatively humble upbringing in rural Anhui province. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Biden meets Chinese FM to pave way for Xi meetingWASHINGTON: President Joe Biden met China's foreign minister at the White House Friday (Oct 27) to prepare for a possible US visit by Chinese leader Xi Jinping as the two countries try to ease tensions. Read more ⮕

The grandmother nobody knewA family photo from 1939 drops tantalising hints about lives in the Chinese community in pre-independence Singapore. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Indians given death penalty in Qatar accused of spying for Israel, sources sayNEW DELHI/DOHA - Eight Indian former naval officers who were handed the death penalty by a court in Qatar on Thursday (Oct 26) were charged with spying for Israel, a source in India and another in Qatar said. Neither New Delhi nor Doha has officially stated the charges against the eight who were arrested in August 2022. In India, a... Read more ⮕

Tata to make iPhones in India after buying Wistron businessNEW DELHI : Tata Group is set to start assembling Apple iPhones in India after Wistron Corp approved the sale of its Indian manufacturing unit to the salt-to-software conglomerate, a minister said on Friday. Read more ⮕