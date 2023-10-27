Snap Insight: How will the Johor sultan serve Malaysia as its next king?

Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar will be installed as Malaysia’s king from Jan 31, 2024. (Photo: Facebook/Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar)The Agong, as the king is called in Malaysia, is chosen based on the country’s unique rotational system, with a fixed order of the nine hereditary sultans taking turns to become head of state for five years.

Malaysia's King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah (2nd left) and Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar of Johor (2nd right) walk together after the election for the next Malaysian king (Photo: Pool/AFP/Mohd Rasfan)

Commentary: Malaysia king’s role comes into sharper focus as country sails through bleakest COVID-19 days In one famous incident in 2017, he reprimanded a Johor laundry operator for a signboard limiting its services to only Muslims, warning business owners with blatant discriminatory practices that their licences may be revoked. “Don’t mess around with your narrow-minded religious prejudices,” he said at the time. headtopics.com

A new role he will take on is to provide the prime minister with advice and counsel. As a tradition inherited from the British, the prime ministerThe Agong will provide his views on government policy - widely seen to be a non-partisan and non-political view - which will be taken into account by the prime minister. Retired British prime ministers have said that the advice given by the late Queen Elizabeth II was very important in how they made their decisions.

Read more:

ChannelNewsAsia »

Malaysia to negotiate continuation of Johor Bahru-Singapore shuttle serviceThe termination of the Shuttle Tebrau train service was one of the conditions agreed between the two countries in implementing the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link project, says Malaysia’s transport minister. Read more ⮕

Sultan Ibrahim of Johor to be appointed Malaysia’s king for the first timeThe decision follows the established order of Malaysia’s unique rotational monarch system in which the country’s nine rulers take turns to be the Yang di-Pertuan Agong for five-year cycles. Read more ⮕

Malaysia Sultans elect Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar as next KingPerak’s Sultan Nazrin Shah will be the deputy king. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Malaysia Sultans elect Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar as next KingKUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia’s royal families elected the powerful and outspoken Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar from the southern state of Johor to be the country’s next King. The King plays a largely ceremonial role in Malaysia, but the monarchy has become more influential... Read more ⮕

Malaysia’s sultans elect Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar as next kingMalaysia has a system in which the heads of its nine royal families take turns to be monarch. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Strong ad show from Alphabet, Snap puts the spotlight on MetaA rebound in the advertising businesses of Google and Snap have signaled that the rising adoption of artificial intelligence was drawing marketers to digital platforms even in an uncertain economy, boding well for Facebook-parent Meta Platforms. Read more ⮕