SINGAPORE: SMRT and SBS Transit are taking steps to improve the overall riding experience for passengers by introducing new services such as virtual route exploration and convenient facilities location through QR codes.

In September, SBS Transit initiated a trial at Sengkang MRT Station, aiming to empower passengers with advanced tools for a smoother commute. Passengers can access a virtual map of their route by visiting the dedicated link on the SBS Transit website or scanning the QR code conveniently placed at the station. This service is set to expand to four interchanges, including Hougang and Tampines, in the coming year.

The core objective of this service is to assist passengers in navigating their surroundings. .SMRT has also taken strides to enhance passenger convenience, particularly when it comes to finding facilities. In the previous year, SMRT revamped toilets at 30 MRT stations. headtopics.com

Starting in May this year, SMRT introduced a trial facility locator service at North-South Line MRT stations. Passengers can effortlessly locate nearby facilities, such as restrooms, by scanning QR codes displayed at stations or inside the trains. A dedicated webpage provides information about the nearest facilities, including vital details like the location of disabled toilets, baby diaper changing rooms, and even toilet cleaning schedules.

The feedback from passengers has reportedly been overwhelmingly positive, prompting SMRT to consider expanding this service concept to the East-West Line. The Land Transport Authority (LTA) is actively involved in enhancing the overall infrastructure of Singapore’s MRT system. LTA has been renovating toilets at nine MRT stations, with Clementi among them. The construction work is expected to conclude in the third quarter of the following year. headtopics.com

