Smoother trips for people working on both sides of Causeway with Johor-Singapore special economic zone: PM Lee

Mr Lee said the SEZ aims to achieve “better and easier” arrangements for the flow of people who have to work both in Singapore and Johor.
He was asked about the priority areas of development for the SEZ, which is expected to improve infrastructure and connectivity, and bring about better jobs and livelihoods for the people of Johor and Singapore.
"Preliminarily, I think there are three things you want to do. One, improve the flow of goods between the two sides because SEZ may mean special tax arrangements and bonded warehouses and therefore more easy border flows," Mr Lee said.
“So, we have great hopes. But first we have to do the feasibility study and we have to negotiate the MOU, and we're hoping to have that done by early next year.” “In an increasingly uncertain post-pandemic world, we need to enhance our cooperation, in particular economic links and our people-to-people ties,” he said in opening remarks at the start of the press conference.“These are all important issues and we will consider them holistically and constructively within the broader context of our overall relationship,” he said.
In his opening remarks, Mr Anwar expressed his gratitude to Mr Lee for the latter's leadership in wanting to resolve the long-standing issues. He said that the parameters on the issue of airspace management between both countries have been "quite agreed upon".
“Our position is we have to honor the commitment of the water supply from Johor to Singapore and we will have to work jointly to ensure that Johor would be able to enhance the capacity to Johor river to supply both for Johor needs - which is also expanding - and Singapore,” said Mr Anwar.