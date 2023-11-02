SMEs can tap key polytechnics for expertise on robotics, automation and emerging food trends

He announced these initiatives at the SME Tech Day 2023 event held at Sands Expo and Convention Centre on Thursday. “We recognise the challenges faced by SMEs in developing their own in-house R&D (research and development) and innovation capabilities and facilities,” Mr Gan said.
This centre, which brings together the strengths and complementary capabilities of the Singapore, Nanyang, Republic and Temasek polytechnics, will also groom and upskill talent through training courses and innovation projects, said Mr Gan.
Separately, the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*Star) signed memorandums of understanding (MOUs) with Ngee Ann and Singapore polytechnics respectively to ensure that the talent pool will continue to meet the needs of the evolving business environment.
The operation and technology roadmap is a Government-led scheme to help SME’s use technology to develop their business for long-term profit, and falls under the programme called growing enterprises through technology upgrade (GET-Up).S’pore SMEs received more than $30b in govt support between 2019 and 2022
At the same time, the T-Up programme is being expanded so that SMEs can raise their capabilities in artificial intelligence (AI) through the secondment of AI Singapore’s experts for the first time.
