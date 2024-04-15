Small countries can play a role in calming tensions in the Middle East, says Singapore PM

SINGAPORE - Small countries cannot resolve conflicts such as those in the Middle East , but can try to calm things down and encourage dialogue in the region, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on April 15.

While nothing is going to solve problems in the Middle East in the foreseeable future, small countries still have a role to play, he said. “What we want to continue to say is that we really want people to exercise restraint… and as says, get into a negotiation and a conversation that ultimately leads to a Middle East peace process and a two-state solution,” said Mr Luxon.PM Lee also stressed the importance of small countries taking a stand and explaining what they consider right and wrong, as well as what they think will be helpful towards developing a global consensus.

Before the latest pillar, the partnership agreement had five pillars covering areas including trade, climate change, security, technology, and people-to-people ties. ThePM Lee said on April 15 that as small states, Singapore and New Zealand share a deep understanding of the importance of maintaining supply chain connectivity, especially in times of crisis.

PM Luxon added: “Supply chain resilience is not just about times of crisis, and there are opportunities to expand commercial partnerships between Singaporean and New Zealand businesses and to provide investment through enhanced connectivity.”

