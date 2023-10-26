Slovakia says 'informed' EU it's halting military aid to Ukraine

BRATISLAVA: Slovakia's new populist Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Thursday (Oct 26) that he"informed" the European Union's executive of his decision to stop military aid to Ukraine, the first such Western reversal of backing for Kyiv.

In a Facebook post, Fico said Ursula von der Leyen respected"the sovereign right of member countries to support Ukraine militarily or not, and she appreciated our position on humanitarian aid." "I will support zero military aid to Ukraine ... An immediate halt to military operations is the best solution we have for Ukraine. The EU should change from an arms supplier to a peacemaker," he added.

"Slovakia did not have such a big share in the supply of weapons, so it will hardly affect the entire process," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, when asked about Bratislava's decision.Bratislava's previous pro-Western government had shown strong support for Ukraine. headtopics.com

According to the German-based Kiel Institute, Slovakia had pledged €680 million in total government support to Ukraine through July 2023. Slovak political scientist Branislav Kovacik told AFP that Ukraine"will not miss the volume (of aid) provided by Slovakia" but added that"any loss in unity and support has symbolic meaning".Following his party's victory, Fico said,"the people in Slovakia have bigger problems than (dealing with) Ukraine" and called for peace talks as"further killing will not help anyone".

"If there are to be such sanctions that will harm us, like most sanctions have, I can see no reason to support them."It includes Fico's left-wing Smer-SD, the far-right and pro-Russia SNS, and Hlas-SD, a breakaway party from Smer.Its pro-Russian chairman and former parliamentary speaker Andrej Danko said in July that Russian-occupied territories were not"historically Ukrainian". headtopics.com

