Slightly positive business outlook seen in manufacturing sector firms

Overall, 7% of manufacturing firms anticipate a better business situation for the period October 2023 – March 2024, compared to the third quarter of 2023. This positive outlook stems from the aerospace and marine & offshore engineering sectors, driven by strong global air travel demand and a rise in orders from the oil & gas and renewable energy industries.

"This positive trend is mainly attributed to the semiconductors segment, where ongoing adjustments in customer inventories are expected to contribute to a gradual recovery in demand," read the statement.

Businesses in the food, beverages & tobacco sectors expect an uptick in business as the year-end festivities approach, whilst firms supporting the construction sector within the miscellaneous segment expect higher demand for construction-related products due to increased construction activity.

