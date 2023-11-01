Slightly positive business outlook seen in manufacturing sector firms

Overall, 7% of manufacturing firms anticipate a better business situation for the period October 2023 – March 2024, compared to the third quarter of 2023. This positive outlook stems from the aerospace and marine & offshore engineering sectors, driven by strong global air travel demand and a rise in orders from the oil & gas and renewable energy industries.
"This positive trend is mainly attributed to the semiconductors segment, where ongoing adjustments in customer inventories are expected to contribute to a gradual recovery in demand," read the statement.
Businesses in the food, beverages & tobacco sectors expect an uptick in business as the year-end festivities approach, whilst firms supporting the construction sector within the miscellaneous segment expect higher demand for construction-related products due to increased construction activity....there are many ways you can work with us to advertise your company and connect to your customers.
Singapore Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕
Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕
Source: straits_times | Read more ⮕
Source: The Straits Times | Read more ⮕
Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕
SBRMAGAZINE: Starhill Global REIT Q1 revenue dip 1% to $47.1mpstrongNPI slightly increased by 0.4% YoY at $37.4m./strong/p pStarhill Global REIT reported a gross revenue of $47.1m for the 1QFY2023/24, 1% lower than a year ago. The decrease was due to forex weakness and income loss from Japan divestment./p pNet property income (NPI) saw a slight increase of 0.4% YoY at $37.4m.
Source: SBRMagazine | Read more ⮕