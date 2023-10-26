‘Sleep is a basic human right’: New Zealand city kept awake by Celine Dion ‘siren battles’

Some residents living in a New Zealand city are kept awake at night, thanks to “siren battles” blasting Celine Dion’s hits.PORIRUA, New Zealand – Some residents in a New Zealand city are kept awake at night – no thanks to “siren battles” blasting pop icon Celine Dion’s hits.

Dion’s songs are a popular choice for these battles as her music offer the clearest music, New Zealand news outlet The Spinoff reported in March 2022. These battles have been reported in some locations in the city such as around the Porirua Train Station, according to Radio New Zealand on Oct 19.The Porirua City Council was working with the police and the Greater Wellington Regional Council on how they could stop the siren battles, said Ms Baker, adding that enforcement was ultimately the job of police.

However, The Guardian reported that the battles have since returned to residential areas and in the city centre in the last year. “Enough is enough. Porirua City Council must act and stop the gathering of car meets blasting music and emergency sirens noises at all hours of the night,” said the petition, which has garnered over 270 signatures so far. headtopics.com

Among those who commented on the petition was Mr Stephen Lewis, who said: “Sleep is a human basic right. If the Porirua City Council members don’t get it, they should be shown the door.”

