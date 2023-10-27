SkillsFuture top-up for mature mid-career Singaporeans, more support for ITE grads: Forward SG report

The Forward SG exercise found better respect and remuneration were needed for"hands" and"heart" jobs, as well as more recognition of varied education paths to help students fulfil their potential.

A support scheme will be introduced for those who lose their jobs, with targeted assistance for those in lower- and middle-income groupsSINGAPORE: As the evolving Singapore Dream eschews material wants, a love for learning that goes beyond traditional markers of success must similarly cut across the classroom and workplace.

At the same time, Institute of Technical Education (ITE) graduates will be encouraged to upgrade early to reduce the gap between their starting salaries and that of university graduates.

Uplift lower-income families towards 'sustained progress', close early education gaps: Forward SG report It will increase support for students with special education needs in mainstream and special education (SPED) schools, as well as in Institutes of Higher Learning (IHLs). In addition to providing more resources and training for staff in mainstream schools and IHLs, the government will also strengthen the professional development of educators in SPED schools.

Community partners and industry players are also encouraged to work with the Education Ministry and other academic institutions on education modules for students and adult learners. Recognition for diverse career choices entails rewarding all jobs more fairly. Existing initiatives like Workfare, the Progressive Wage Model and the local qualifying salary have helped reduce wage gaps, but the report noted that more can be done to recognise"hands" and"heart" jobs.

