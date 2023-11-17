Skills in Digital and Care Sectors Expected to Increase in Demand

Despite the rapidly changing jobs landscape, some skills have remained highly relevant for the last 10 years, said SkillsFuture Singapore. SINGAPORE - Demand for skills in the digital and care sectors is expected to increase in the next two years, an annual report released on Nov 17 shows.highlighted 24 top job skills that are expected to grow in demand, based on prediction modelling, a technique used to anticipate future demand.
These include care economy skills such as effective client communication, as well as digital economy skills such as qualitative analysis and software design. These skills were also highlighted for being highly transferable across sectors and job roles. Industry 4.0 skills, which refer to using automation and smart solutions to improve processes in manufacturing, were also featured in this forecast. Such skills, ranging from process engineering design to technical writing, which requires communicating complex information, are expected to be in increasing demand over the next two year
