SingPost Appoints New CEO for Singapore Operations

SingPost will have a new CEO for its Singapore operations from May 1 as part of a restructuring to transform the company into a logistics firm. Shahrin Abdol Salam will replace Neo Su Yin, who is leaving for other career opportunities.

Shahrin was previously the managing director of SMRT's Thomson-East Coast Line and senior vice-president at SMRT Corporation.

