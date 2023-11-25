Singaporeans to Receive Cash Vouchers in December

The Singapore government announced that Singaporeans will receive up to S$800 worth of cash vouchers this December. This is the latest round of the Assurance Package payouts to offset the increasing costs of living. All Singaporeans aged 21 years and above in 2024 will receive a cash voucher of S$200 to S$800 during the December 2023 round of Assurance Package payouts. About 2.9 million Singaporeans will benefit from this round of payouts. This is part of the S$6.

6 billion Assurance Package (AP) and the permanent GST Voucher (GSTV) scheme to help Singaporeans lessen the financial loan of higher inflation and GST increases. Eligible Singaporeans are encouraged to link their NRICs to PayNow by 19 Nov 2023 to receive their cash voucher as early as 5 Dec 2023. Those who do not have PayNow-NRIC linked bank accounts can update their banking information with any one of the three local banks (DBS, UOB or OCBC) at theThose who withdraw cash vouchers through GovCash can do so at any OCBC ATM island-wide starting 22 Dec 2022. An OCBC account is not required to withdraw the payment





