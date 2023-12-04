Singaporeans Struggle with Overemployment as Pandemic Spurs Multiple Jobs

In the heart of Singapore’s bustling work culture, a growing number of individuals silently navigate the challenges of being ‘overemployed’ – holding down two full-time jobs to make ends meet. Overemployed Singaporeans are often those with low wages, but nowadays, it has further extended its reach to white-collar professionals who leverage remote and flexible work opportunities spawned by the pandemic.reports on those who struggle with this dilemma.

One is Ms X, a dedicated school teacher in her early 30s, silently shouldering the responsibility of being her family’s sole breadwinner. Despite a monthly take-home pay of S$3,000 from her teaching job, she has been working a second full-time role as a tutor for a tuition company since 2020. The additional income is crucial to supporting her young children and elderly parents, whose medical expenses sometimes exceed what her teaching salary can cover. The Ministry of Manpower’s statistics from January 2023 reveal that 3.1% of the Singaporean workforce is engaged in multiple jobs, a slight dip from the 10-year peak of 3.5% in 2022





