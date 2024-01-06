Singaporeans Set Bold Goals for 2024

The year 2024 is a big one for some folks in Singapore, who have bold goals they hope to crush. A woman is attempting to break her own record, shattering ceramic tiles balanced on raw eggs. Yoga school founder Zikri Ali, 41, wants his five-year-old child to be the youngest Singaporean to reach base camp at Mount Everest. Cancer survivor Oliver Keh, 23, is setting his sights on expanding his food and beverage businesses.

Lawyer Tom Platts, 45, is completing 400 rounds of MacRitchie Reservoir to raise funds for dementia patients. The Straits Times looks at how these individuals are preparing to make 2024 a year for posterity





