Singaporeans Prefer to Work for Global Corporations, Report Finds

The majority of Singaporeans prefer to work for global corporations, according to a report. Three factors driving Singaporeans to join international companies are better pay and benefits, opportunities to travel or work abroad, and a culturally diverse work environment.

Three factors are fuelling Singaporeans ’ drive to join global corporations . The majority of Singaporeans (93%) prefer to work for global corporations , according to the “Global Growth Report: The Rise of the Everywhere Workforce” report of Globalization Partners. Of Singaporeans already job hunting , 90% believe that companies actively recruiting internationally present a greater prospect for furthering their professional career goals .

According to the report, three factors are fuelling Singaporean’s drive to join international companies: the prospect of enjoying better pay and benefits (62%), options to travel or work abroad (52%) and the chance to be part of a culturally diverse work environment (53%). Singaporeans also believe global companies are more successful in multiple facets of business practices : generating and supporting international clients (61%), adopting and implementing the latest technology and tools (59%) and attracting top talent (52%). When joining a global team, Singaporeans have a couple of considerations

