Singaporeans' Collective Dislike for Vegetables

If there is one unifying reason that will galvanise a lot of us Singaporeans, inciting many to jab forks in the air in defiance, it is a collective dislike for vegetables. Despite the childhood briberies, admonitions (“eat your carrot!”) and Mum chasing us with a bowl of rice in one hand and cane in the other, we have grown up to absolutely not want to eat our greens. (You can stop reading here if you are vegetarian, vegan or just about to chime in with “but I love vegetables”.

) We know it is important to include vegetables – and fruits – in our diet and not just because the Health Promotion Board (HPB) says so. Take spinach, for example. The leafy vegetable is a powerhouse of calcium and bone-building Vitamin K – and an alternative for those who can only eye a cheese board sadly. Broccoli, another common “enemy” on the dining table, is a source of Vitamin C as well as chemicals called indoles and isothiocyanates that may inhibit the development of cancer in the bladder, breasts, liver and stomach

