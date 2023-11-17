Singaporean Youths' Desire for Private Property

When Mr J Parasuraman and his wife moved out of his parents’ three-room flat and bought his first house in 1986 from the HDB at the age of 29, he recalled having only one main consideration: to have more living space. The latest edition of the TODAY Youth Survey found that eight in 10 youths said owning a private property is one of their life goals, and six in 10 expect to be better off than their parents in terms of housing.

