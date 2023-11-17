HEAD TOPICS

Singaporean Youths' Desire for Private Property

TODAYonline1 min.

The TODAY Youth Survey reveals that a majority of Singaporean youths aspire to own private property and expect to have better housing conditions than their parents.

Singapore, Youths, Private Property, Housing, Aspirations

When Mr J Parasuraman and his wife moved out of his parents’ three-room flat and bought his first house in 1986 from the HDB at the age of 29, he recalled having only one main consideration: to have more living space. The latest edition of the TODAY Youth Survey found that eight in 10 youths said owning a private property is one of their life goals, and six in 10 expect to be better off than their parents in terms of housing.

Singapore Headlines

Thank you for your comment. Your comment will be published after being reviewed.
Please try again later.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.