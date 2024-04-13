Singaporean named Best International Cadet at British military academy

A Singaporean has been named the Best International Cadet on a Commissioning Course held by the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in the UK. The academy announced this achievement on their Facebook page.

The course, which lasts for 44 weeks, trains future officers on military skills, fitness, and decision-making.

Singaporean Best International Cadet Commissioning Course Royal Military Academy Sandhurst UK Military Skills Fitness Decision-Making

