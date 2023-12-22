Singaporean Man Sentenced for Negligence in Corporate Services Business

A Singaporean man who ran a business offering corporate services to clients mostly from China became the director of 980 companies. On Dec 18, Xie Yong, 37, was sentenced to four weeks’ jail and fined $57,000 after he admitted to failing to exercise reasonable diligence in the proper discharge of his duties with two firms.Deputy Public Prosecutor Janice See said Xie holds a master’s degree in professional accountancy from University College London in Singapore.

Xie was the director of the company. It started offering accounting and corporate services in 2019, including the incorporation of companies in Singapore. “The accused was familiar with the duties of a director of a Singapore incorporated company, including the need to exercise reasonable diligence in the discharge of his duties as a director,” said DPP See. Initially, DD’s clients were local companies, but Xie decided in 2020 to expand his reach to China and advertised his company’s corporate secretarial services on a Chinese online foru





The Straits Times » / 🏆 8. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Singaporean man sentenced to jail and caning for importing cannabis ediblesMuhammad Dzulhilmi Salimi has been sentenced to jail and caning for importing cannabis-laced gummies and candies in Singapore. He pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including importing a controlled drug and growing cannabis plants in his flat.

Source: thenewpaper - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »

Man Sentenced to Jail for Attacking Bus Driver and Burning Police OfficerAhmad Robinson, 72, was sentenced to nine years' and eight months imprisonment after assaulting a bus driver and burning a police officer with a lit cigarette.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Man Found Guilty and Sentenced to 20 Years in Jail for Niece's DeathA man in Thailand has been found guilty and sentenced to a 20-year jail term for causing the death of his three-year-old niece. The girl went missing and her body was found three days later.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »

Singaporean artist explores Japanese militarism in solo exhibitionSingaporean artist Ho Tzu Nyen's first solo exhibition at the Singapore Art Museum delves into the sombre histories of Japanese militarism through the replication of Kiraku-tei ryokan, the final meeting place of a kamikaze squadron.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Singaporean Author Sean Lam Creates Graphic Novel Series Inspired by Asian Vampire FilmsSingaporean author Sean Lam has written, illustrated, and published a graphic novel series titled Geungsi. Inspired by Asian vampire films, the series aims to resurrect the Chinese folklore of 'jiangshi'. Lam recently launched two new additions to the series: Geungsi Gangsta and Geungsi Kawaii.

Source: stompsingapore - 🏆 11. / 53 Read more »

“I paid $192 for $20 visa” — Singaporean shares her VISA fiasco story'Apply for your visas early and also read through everything properly before just blindly paying 190 dollars for a visa,' she advised

Source: IndependentSG - 🏆 2. / 72 Read more »