Singaporean in his 30s gets stroke during hotel staycation; more new cases seen among younger adults

As a working adult, Mr Johnny Woo Jia Ying was caught up with getting promoted on the job and accumulating wealth, but surviving a stroke three years ago changed all that. Now, the 39-year-old Singaporean’s resolution for the new year is simply to “stay alive” and be in good health. In March 2021, a blood vessel in his brain ruptured while he was having a staycation in a hotel here.





TODAYonline » / 🏆 1. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Singaporean Designer Grace Ling Makes Waves at New York Fashion WeekSingaporean designer Grace Ling's runway debut at the 81st New York Fashion Week has garnered attention from industry leaders. Ling's garments are praised for their sculptural and mystique qualities. She is the first Singaporean to gain interim membership to the Council of Fashion Designers America and is now a finalist for a CFDA grant for emerging designers of Asian descent.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Singaporean start-ups find success in Silicon ValleyThe NUS Enterprise innovation hub in San Francisco, rebranded as Block 71 Silicon Valley in November, has supported over 130 start-ups. Singaporean start-ups are finding success in Silicon Valley, with one firm's medical director highlighting the globalisation of Singapore-invented technology.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »

Singaporean man sentenced to jail and caning for importing cannabis ediblesMuhammad Dzulhilmi Salimi has been sentenced to jail and caning for importing cannabis-laced gummies and candies in Singapore. He pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including importing a controlled drug and growing cannabis plants in his flat.

Source: thenewpaper - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »

Singaporean Businessman Charged with Illegally Exporting Gasoil to North KoreaA Singaporean businessman, Kwek, has been charged with illegally exporting gasoil to North Korea. Kwek's accomplice and three related companies were also charged for their involvement in the prohibited export. The offences went against the UN (Sanctions - DPRK) Regulations 2010. The US State Department has offered a reward of US$5 million for information about Kwek.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Singaporean Man Sentenced for Negligence in Corporate Services BusinessA Singaporean man who ran a business offering corporate services to clients mostly from China became the director of 980 companies. He was sentenced to jail and fined for failing to exercise reasonable diligence in his duties.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »

Singaporean mother reunites with long-lost son after 40 yearsA Singaporean mother is reunited with her son after nearly four decades of separation. She had lost contact with her son when she returned to Singapore from Taiwan in the 1980s. The son, now 42, reached out to a local newspaper seeking help to find his mother. After previous unsuccessful attempts, they finally connected through a Zoom video call.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »