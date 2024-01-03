Singaporean households receive $500 worth of CDC vouchers for daily expenses

Every Singaporean household now has $500 in their pockets to help with daily expenses. From Jan 3, these households can claim $500 worth of Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers, which can be used at participating supermarkets and heartland businesses.

Launching the latest vouchers scheme at Jalan Besar Community Club on Jan 3, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said the Ministry of Finance is now working on Budget 2024, and is studying ways to provide additional support for Singaporeans. The new edition of CDC vouchers provides households here with $200 more help than the last tranche in 2023. As with the previous round, half the vouchers can be used at supermarkets, and half at hawkers and heartland merchants. The January 2024 CDC vouchers will be disbursed to about 1.27 million Singaporean households and cost the Government $635 million





