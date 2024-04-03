Singaporean Film-maker Anthony Chen Talks About His English-language Feature Film Debut

Ask Singapore film-maker Anthony Chen what it was like to make his English-language feature film debut with a cast that includes the Oscar-nominated English actress-singer Cynthia Erivo, and he will remind you that Drift is a modestly budgeted movie which happens to have a big name in it. “I wouldn’t use the words ‘Hollywood movie’. It’s not financed by a studio like Sony or Warner Bros.

Just because it’s in English doesn’t mean you’re working on a big Marvel film,” says the 39-year-old over the phone from his home in Hong Kong. Opening exclusively at The Projector on April 4, Drift might be a tiny project by Hollywood standards, but it still cost more to make than either of Chen’s award-winning Singapore-based films, Ilo Ilo (2013) and Wet Season (2019), he say

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



The Straits Times / 🏆 8. in SG

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Director Anthony Chen’s anxiety-ridden first try at an English-language movie filmed in EuropeStarring Oscar-nominated English actress Cynthia Erivo, the drama Drift opens at The Projector on April 4.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »

Singaporean charged over bomb threats he allegedly sent to two Taiwanese politiciansLoo Peng Seng was handed four charges of communicating false information of a harmful thing.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »

Singaporean charged over bomb threats he allegedly sent to two Taiwanese politiciansA Singaporean man has been charged over bomb threats he sent to two Taiwanese politicians via Facebook messenger. Loo Peng Seng, 53, was on March 26 handed four charges of communicating false information of a harmful thing. He had allegedly sent the threats to Mr...

Source: thenewpaper - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »

Singaporean man injured in Hungary cave rescued in 2 hoursThe Singaporean man had been injured at a depth of about 40m, said the head of the rescue organisation.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Singaporean actor Suhaimi Yusof apologises for rude behaviour towards drinks stall ownerSingaporean actor-host Suhaimi Yusof tearfully apologises for being disrespectful towards a drinks stall owner at a Ramadan bazaar. He explains his side of the story after being called out by the stall owner. The incident took place at Bazar Raya Utara in Admiralty.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »

Actor Andie Chen opens up about corporal punishment on TV and in real lifeActor Andie Chen discusses his role in a TV drama where he administers corporal punishment to his son and his personal views on the matter.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »