Singaporean Entrepreneur Diversifies Savings into Healthcare ETFs and REITs

The Straits Times1 min.

Around one-third of Ms Joylynn Tan's savings is now in assets such as healthcare index exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and real estate investment trusts (Reits). Leaving a stable job at a hospital to become an entrepreneur made Ms Joylynn Tan reassess her financial position and put more thought into investing.

