SINGAPORE – Singaporean author Fang Ran, who co-founded the long-running Chinese literature periodical Equatorial Wind in 1986, died last Saturday at the age of 80.

His 66-year-old Singaporean wife, Qian Hua, said Fang had been diagnosed with colorectal cancer in September, and had a history of stroke and heart disease. Born Lin Guoping in 1943, Fang is well known in local Chinese literary circles and was often invited on panels to give lectures on writing.With him unable to attend its launch at Union Book, a local bookstore at Bras Basah Complex, on July 22 due to a fall, the event still drew fellow writers and readers who gathered to discuss his writings.

Fang and Qian, who is its co-editor, single-handedly kept the periodical going from 1988 to 2018 after a creative difference between Fang and other founders led to the rest of the team leaving. Chan writes under the pen name of Yu Fan, and has known Fang for more than 30 years since he began submitting essays to Fang. headtopics.com

The 59-year-old said: “I’ve always thought he was friendly, gentle and a thorough gentleman. He was open to talking to us younger writers.”Hong Kong writer Ni Kuang, known for his Wisely sci-fi novels, dies at 87

“They gave it their all for literature. The periodical also helped to increase interactions among writers in Taiwan, China and Singapore.” He fondly recalls visiting Fang and Qian with Wang in 2014, and the couple hosted them without complaint. “Their candidness and sincerity moved me,” said Ang. headtopics.com

