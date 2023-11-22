Singaporean artist explores Japanese militarism in solo exhibition

A lavish row of tatami-tiled rooms with translucent shoji screens at the heart of Singaporean artist Ho Tzu Nyen’s first solo at the Singapore Art Museum (SAM) belies the sombre histories of Japanese militarism housed within. The spaces replicate Kiraku-tei ryokan, the final meeting place of one Japanese kamikaze (suicide attack pilots) squadron before its last mission and where the members’ parents gathered to drink and sing in honour of their dead sons.

Hotel Aporia (2019), first presented as a site-specific work at the inn as part of the Aichi Triennale in Toyota City, also features videos edited with footage from Japanese auteur Yasujiro Ozu’s film





straits_times » / 🏆 5. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Meet the Singaporean businessman running Singapore’s first AI-powered scalp clinicCo-founder and CEO of A Wellness Holdings Arich Tan believes that artificial intelligence (AI) will be a game-changer for the wellness industry.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Singaporean actor Peter Yu has 5 movies at the Singapore International Film Festival this yearThe 34th edition of the Singapore International Film Festival kicks off on Nov 30 and ends on Dec 10.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

National monuments of Singapore: Singapore Conference HallWhat is a National Monument? Who gazettes them? How many national monuments are there in Singapore? To date, the Preservation of Sites and Monuments, a division of National Heritage Board, has identified and gazetted 75 buildings, structures and sites of national significance as an integral part of Singapore’s built heritage.

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »

Shih tzu in Malaysia goes viral for collecting delivery parcels for ownerA tiny canine has been warming the hearts of Malaysians, thanks to TikTok videos its owner posted of it picking up parcels from delivery men. In one video uploaded by Ms Brandy Yap, or brandyyap322, the female shih tzu named Pin Pin can be seen collecting a package with...

Source: thenewpaper - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »

Singaporean Chinese literature stalwart and author Fang Ran dies aged 80The co-founder of Chinese periodical Equatorial Wind created a space for emerging young writers. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Single mum, Singaporean friend sentenced to 7 years’ jail for abusing, neglecting boy in MalaysiaJOHOR BAHRU – A Sessions Court Judge here could not contain her tears before sentencing a single mother and her female companion to seven years’ jail yesterday for child abuse and neglect.

Source: thenewpaper - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »